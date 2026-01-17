As the Los Angeles Dodgers won the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, signing the star to a $240 million contract, the baseball world has been reacting in a myriad of ways, while some could say it's been more of a negative response. While the Dodgers' projected lineup with Tucker almost spells another World Series berth, many fans are complaining about the payroll for certain teams and their imbalance, though an ex-player takes the opposite approach.

Former catcher Erik Kratz was in the MLB for 10 years, as he was on “Foul Territory” to react to the news of Tucker signing with Los Angeles. However, his take was one that fans didn't react kindly to, as he would explain how this “helps the game.”

“I think it helps the game. And people are going to say, ‘No way, there's no chance.' I think it helps the game, because I've never seen, talking competitive athletics, where somebody who's the best, doesn't bring the best out in everybody else. So I feel like what the Dodgers are doing is they're raising the tide of what the expectation is, you want to beat the Dodgers,” Kratz said.

"I think it helps the game."@ErikKratz31 believes the Dodgers are "raising the tide" of expectation, and it can bring the best out of everyone else. pic.twitter.com/ZCLLzag3i8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 16, 2026

Let's just say people didn't like his take, with some such as X, formerly Twitter, user “BluesPackers,” saying that “Erik is a Dodgers shill,” or another user, Carlos Kalinchuk, saying that the quote is a “dopey and pathetic post.”

More comments attack Erik Kratz for the point on Dodgers, Kyle Tucker

With fans remaining to be livid with the Tucker-Dodgers news, Kratz would continue on why the signing remains good for baseball, explaining more about the competition it will brew.

“Had they not signed Tucker, they would have wanted to beat the Dodgers anyway…it just makes it grow even more,” Kratz said.

What resulted was a post that has over 300 comments, which, compared to the over 500 likes, shows that the reaction was one that many people thought they needed to comment on. Shifting through a bunch of NSFW comments on Kratz, one that would cement the overall message in the comment section is one from Disco Volante, who said, “Erik Kratz is literally the dumbest dude in the baseball world.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Kratz's message is true as Los Angeles looks for its third straight title.