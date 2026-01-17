The Los Angeles Dodgers are on top of the world. In October, they won their second consecutive World Series. This week, they scored big by signing free agent slugger Kyle Tucker to a $240 million deal.

As a result, the Dodgers have one of the best lineups on paper. All one has to do is look at the comparison between LA's current lineup vs the 2025 AL All-Star team, per Danny Vietti of CBS Sports.

Which lineup would you rather have? 2026 Dodgers vs. 2025 AL All-Star Team pic.twitter.com/elQpL9WyKA — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) January 16, 2026

That lineup includes Tucker, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and others. Meanwhile, the AL All-Stars lineup includes Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cal Raleigh, and Javier Biaz.

Arguably, if they were to play an exhibition, power would define it. It would be hard to choose a definitive winner. But the Dodgers would undoubtedly give the AL a run for their money.

At this point, there is no question that the Dodgers are in a prime position for a three-peat with the addition of Tucker. The last time there was a three-peat was the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000.

Tucker will be batting alongside NL MVP and international phenomenon Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is coming off winning his fourth MVP award.

Last year, Tucker batted .266 with the Chicago Cubs. Additionally, he had 133 hits, 22 home runs, and 73 RBIs. There was talk at the beginning about the Cubs' interest in signing him to a long-term deal. However, late-season injuries derailed those plans, leaving him a free agent.

So, going into 2026, rest assured that the Dodgers once again are the team to beat, more so than ever.