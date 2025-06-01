The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending World Series Champions and are off and running again in 2025 as they lead the very competitive NL West with a 36-22 record. However, that doesn't mean they aren't looking for ways to bulk up the roster as the meat of the season approaches.

Recently, the Dodgers acquitted former All-Star reliever Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds to beef up their bullpen. As was the case last season, Dave Roberts and company are dealing with a lot of injuries to pitchers, so adding Diaz should help alleviate that problem a little bit.

Even after making that move, the Dodgers may not be done yet. Now, they're seeking some help at the plate, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Dodgers are scouring the market these days for a left-handed hitting bat off the bench,” Nightengale reported.

It remains to be seen how the addition of Diaz will work out for Los Angeles, but it's clearly a risk worth taking after the news that Evan Phillips will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Another big bat would also be a huge benefit for Los Angeles. Of course, they already have Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts anchoring the top of the lineup, but some more depth at the plate would make LA even more formidable for opposing pitchers to face.

While the Dodgers have a three-game cushion at the top of their division, they will need some more depth to make it through the long season while battling with some of the best teams in baseball at the top of the standings. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both proven to be playoff-caliber teams at this point in the year and will be pushing hard to get that division title, so the Dodgers need to keep improving and evolving to hold them off.

While adding another pitcher, even after the trade for Diaz, isn't off the table, another bat would also be a big addition for the defending champs.