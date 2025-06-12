The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rolling right along in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting at 41-28 behind some MVP level play from Shohei Ohtani. While they haven't had the record-breaking season that many anticipated before the year began, they are still right in the heart of the title mix as the season approaches its midway point.

Part of the reason why the Dodgers have performed perhaps slightly below expectations thus far in 2025 is the number of injuries the team has sustained, especially among their pitching staff.

Several starters have been in and out of the Dodgers' lineup so far this season, calling into question whether or not the team may look to make a trade to shore up that position as the deadline approaches.

Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic broke down the Dodgers' mindset on that front.

“The Dodgers are most focused on getting their starting pitchers healthy and back on the mound including Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Tony Gonsolin,” reported Bowden. “If the Dodgers can get them healthy for the stretch run, they really don’t have an obvious need to address at the deadline. They have the best offense and lineup in baseball, top to bottom, and when healthy, arguably the best rotation, too. But can their pitchers get healthy? If not, the Dodgers will look to trade for yet another starter.”

As Bowden referenced in his report, the Dodgers have sustained a truly shocking number of injuries to their pitching rotation this year. However, the team's offensive stars have mostly been able to stay on the field, which has helped keep the team well above .500 despite the injury concerns.

The Dodgers are hoping to repeat as MLB champions after cruising to a World Series victory last season against the New York Yankees. It would be the Dodgers' third World Series victory in the last six years if they are successful.

The Dodgers will next take the field on Friday evening for the first of a three-game set vs the San Francisco Giants at home.