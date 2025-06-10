The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to play the long game with Shohei Ohtani, who remains on track in his recovery from elbow and shoulder surgeries. As part of that process, the two-way star reached a new milestone during the team's stop in San Diego — a key development for both fans and the organization.

This Ohtani pitching update comes after a brief delay in his rehab schedule, which originally had him throwing in St. Louis. That plan shifted after Ohtani was hit by a pitch in the series finale vs. the Cardinals, prompting the Dodgers injury report to reflect a cautious approach. Rather than rush him back, the team pivoted and scheduled his next pitching session for Petco Park.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times described Ohtani’s latest outing.

“A bigger jump in workload today for Shohei Ohtani. Threw 44 pitches over three simulated innings, including 23 in his last one. Gave up one hit (a ground-ball single), one walk, and had six strikeouts. Got 15 total whiffs against a couple minor-league hitters.”

This latest Ohtani injury update reinforces the Dodgers’ commitment to long-term health over short-term gains. By unleashing his full pitch arsenal during live batting practice — including his signature sweeper and high-velocity four-seam fastball — Ohtani showed clear signs that his arm strength and command are trending in the right direction.

The Dodgers have assembled a deep but injury-prone rotation anchored by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. The eventual return of their two-way superstar would not only inject another frontline arm into the mix, but also give Los Angeles the flexibility to adopt a six-man rotation — a strategic move that could ease the workload on starters and preserve the bullpen for the stretch run.

With Ohtani continuing to slug as a DH, the Dodgers are reaping the benefits of his bat while slowly working toward unleashing his arm. If this progress holds, his return after the All-Star break could dramatically alter the National League playoff picture.

For now the message from Dave Roberts and the rest of the staff is clear. Ohtani is progressing, and the club is playing it smart.