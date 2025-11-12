After struggling with injuries through the first half of the 2025 MLB season, fans expected the Los Angeles Dodgers to go all-in at the trade deadline to load up on premium talent for their World Series defense.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen, as the team was only able to add Alex Call and Brock Stewart at the deadline and neither made much of an impact for the team down the stretch, but in the end, it didn't really matter, as the Dodgers still won the World Series and now look for a third-straight title to join the 1998-2000 New York Yankees in three-peat territory.

And yet, while things worked out in October for the Dodgers, that hasn't stopped LA from looking to load back up at the position heading into the future, with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya noting that the team has a player in particular they are interested in bringing to town: Devin Williams.

Article Continues Below

“The Dodgers had been in the mix to trade for Williams last winter before the Milwaukee Brewers shipped him to the New York Yankees. Williams even said in his introductory news conference with New York, ‘I kind of thought I'd be going to L.A.,'” Ardaya wrote.

“His Yankees campaign fell off the rails as Williams posted a 4.79 ERA and lost his closer role by the end of the season (though his 2.68 FIP and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings suggest he was still productive). Now, there appears to be mutual interest between the two sides early in Williams' first foray into free agency.”

Though things didn't work out great for Williams during his tenure with the New York Yankees, earning a 4.79 ERA and a 4-6 win-loss record over 67 appearances, he was one of the very best relievers in baseball during his tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers, maintaining an ERA of 1.83 over 241 appearances to go with 68 saves over 97 finished games. If Williams can bring that level of production to Los Angeles, then who knows? Maybe he will be throwing ninth innings of World Series games just like he thought he would be before he landed in New York.