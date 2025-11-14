After winning back-to-back World Series, it may seem like the Los Angeles Dodgers have it all. But with nearly $100 million coming off of their books entering 2026, the Dodgers will be big game hunting during free agency once again.

Perhaps their biggest target will be finding a closer. They were without Tanner Scott throughout the World Series. There are plenty of ninth inning stars who have become available. But rival executives are expecting the Dodgers to target former Tampa Bay Rays standout Pete Fairbanks, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers, with $87 million coming off the books, will keep folks honest in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, but probably won't be the high bidders – instead wanting to focus on shoring up their bullpen,” Nightengale said. “They could pursue Edwin Diaz or Devin Williams, but rival executives expect them to instead turn to former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, who has 75 saves with a 2.98 ERA the past three seasons.”

Scott did make 23 saves during the regular season. However, he held a 4.74 ERA and led the league with 10 blown saves. Even if he was available for the World Series, the Dodgers were likely going to target closers in free agency regardless.

Fairbanks may not be a household name just yet, but he has been a consistent force in the ninth inning over his past three seasons. During the 2025 campaign, he earned a career-high 27 saves while posting a 2.83 ERA and a 59/18 K/BB ratio.

The Dodgers are likely going to be tied to essentially all of the top closers on the market. But don't be surprised if Fairbanks is the one they ultimately end up signing.