The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of their stars joining in on the torpedo bat craze. Max Muncy busted one out, right before his team took on the Atlanta Braves Wednesday.

The left-handed batter Muncy was seen warming up with the widely-debated bat. L.A. radio personality David Vasseigh captured the moment during batting practice.

Max Muncy is swinging his brand new #TorpedoBat during BP. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/DJVOnp5Bvk — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 2, 2025

Muncy provided a far different distraction compared to the one outside Chavez Ravine. Fans flocked to the venue to get their hands on the Shohei Ohtani bobblehead. Multiple L.A. news outlets even reported that some fans got to the area as early as 5:30 a.m. PT.

Muncy, though, becomes the newest MLB star to get his hands on the torpedo bat. He even spoke about the bat in an interview with The Athletic back on March 31.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Muncy told Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “We just had a long conversation about (how) in the 170 years and whatever that baseball has been around, the number of changes to the baseball bat has been minimal.”

Muncy added how “everyone swung ash” for 140 years before moving to birch material.

Torpedo bat sparking MLB debate before Dodgers' Max Muncy used it

The torpedo bat has emerged as the most compelling, and controversial, story of the early baseball season.

The New York Yankees rose as the first franchise attached to the high-profile baseball equipment. The reigning American League champs blasted a whopping 15 home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in their three-game series sweep for opening week. Nine Yankees home runs came via the new bat, however. Critics surfaced for the Yanks after.

Yankees star Jazz Chisolm ripped those critics, referring to them as “idiots” in calling out the team's usage of the bat. New York star Aaron Judge is refusing to use the bat, though.

The bats were legal to use back in 2019 per MLB rules. Rule 3.02 states “The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length.” Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees used torpedo bats last season.

Torpedo bats feature mass that's more isolated at the “sweet spot” of a bat: The target area near the middle to create hits. It's also the shape of a bowling pin rather than a traditional MLB bat.

No one on the Dodgers have ripped a home run using the specialized bat. Muncy surfaces as the first from the World Series champs to get filmed swinging one.