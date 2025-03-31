The New York Yankees' home run barrage over the first three games of the 2025 MLB season has elicited both amazement and confusion.

Nine of the whopping 15 home runs the Yankees hit in their three-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers came with players using the so-called torpedo bat, designed by an MIT-educated Yankees staffer that distributes the weight of the bat in a way that favors the area where Major Leaguers want to make contact. The result is a bat with a bigger sweet spot but without the extra weight that could slow a player's swing.

One of the players using the new bat is Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he took to X on Monday to call out the “idiots” criticizing the Yankees' not-so-secret weapon and explain the concept.

“Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation!” he wrote “For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all !”

Through three games, Chisholm is 5-12 with three home runs. That's second on the team to captain Aaron Judge, who has four homers and hit three in the Yankees' second game of the season. He is not using the torpedo bat.

Manager Aaron Boone explains Yankees are trying to ‘win on the margins'

As fans and opposing players cry foul, manager Aaron Boone explained that the new bats are just another way the Yankees are trying to find an advantage at a time in sports where talent and information are both at an all-time high.

“I say to you guys all the time we’re trying to win on the margins and that shows up in so many different ways,” he told the media on Sunday. “Whether you see bat models, we saw the momentum steals the [Anthony] Volpe does, you see shifts.”

He added that the bats are within MLB regulations and the Yankees are not breaking any rules by using them.

“The reality is it’s all within Major League standards,” Boone continued. “It’s 2025 so it’s different and we can account for things a lot better but I look at it when I played I probably used six, seven, eight different model bats throughout my career. Within a season I used a different shape bat for a lefty, a different one for a righty. Those things aren’t new.”

The Yankees begin their second series of the year on Tuesday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.