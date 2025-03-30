The New York Yankees, specifically Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr., garnered attention for their use of “torpedo” bats in the first series of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. Aaron Judge has torn the cover off the ball so far this season, but he is not using one of those torpedo bat, and he had a simple explanation for why.

“What I did the past couple of seasons speaks for itself,” Judge said, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “Why try to change something if you have something that's working?”

It is hard to argue with that reasoning. Since 2022, Judge has put up historic numbers. He has started hot so far in 2025. After recording an RBI double in the Yankees' 4-2 Opening Day win against the Brewers, Judge hit three home runs on Saturday, and followed that up with a home run on Sunday, becoming the first player in Yankees history to hit four home runs in the first three games of a season.

Judge was unanimously named the American League MVP last season, winning the award for the second time in his career. He will try to follow that up and win his third consecutive MVP award this season. The Yankees' lineup has gotten off to a great start overall, but Judge is the one who will be leaned on the most, especially after the departure of Juan Soto in free agency to the New York Mets.

It is hard to imagine a better start for the Yankees in 2025, as they swept the Brewers in three games, and the lineup is clicking about as well as anyone could expect. New York will have an off day on Monday before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games starting on Tuesday. The first game will present a big test for the hot Yankees lineup, as Corbin Burnes will take the mound for Arizona.