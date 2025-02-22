Throughout the offseason, Nolan Arenado's name repeatedly surfaced in trade speculation, with the Los Angeles Dodgers often mentioned as a potential landing spot. However, despite the rumors and even hints from Arenado himself, it appears that L.A. never seriously pursued the St. Louis Cardinals’ star third baseman.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers showed little interest in acquiring the 10-time Gold Glove winner, opting instead to stick with Max Muncy at third base.

“The Dodgers never matched Arenado’s interest, instead committing to Max Muncy as their everyday third baseman,” Woo reported on Friday.

This revelation contradicts much of the offseason chatter that suggested the Dodgers were eyeing Arenado as part of their aggressive roster overhaul. The speculation gained traction when Arenado posted a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by the song “Dodger Blue,” fueling theories that he was angling for a move to Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado will not join the Dodgers anytime soon

While St. Louis had reportedly hoped to shed Arenado's contract before spring training, the trade never materialized, and he reported to camp with the rest of the Cardinals' position players. With Opening Day approaching, it appears both Arenado and the Cardinals are moving forward together, at least for now.

Barring a dramatic shift in circumstances, a potential trade would likely have to wait until the trade deadline or next offseason. The Cardinals remain in an uncertain competitive position, and if they struggle in the first half of the season, trade discussions could reignite.

For now, the Dodgers are fully committed to Max Muncy as their everyday third baseman. The slugger, who has been a core piece of L.A.’s lineup, addressed the trade speculation earlier this winter, making it clear that he would accept any role as long as he remained with the team.

“As long as I get to stay around, I don’t care who they bring in,” Muncy said on Foul Territory. “I’ve never been one to say, ‘No, I’m not going to play this position, I’m not going to play that position.’ I don’t care. As long as I’m out there on the field wearing Dodger blue, playing in that stadium.”

Muncy also acknowledged Arenado’s elite defensive ability, saying, “You’re talking about arguably the best defensive third baseman if you look at his numbers. I can see why it would be appealing.”

With the Dodgers content with Muncy at third base, it’s clear that any potential Arenado-to-L.A. scenario will have to wait. Perhaps at the trade deadline? Maybe next offseason? For now, though, Arenado remains a Cardinal, and the Dodgers are moving forward without him.