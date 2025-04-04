The Los Angeles Dodgers have the health of Freddie Freeman to worry about. But the franchise and Dave Roberts received welcoming news involving Tony Gonsolin Thursday.

Freeman found himself going on injured reserve. The World Series champs placed him there on March 31 over a “shower mishap.” Freeman injured his ankle in the accident.

But Gonsolin gave the Dodgers an encouraging update. He's currently pitching for the Oklahoma City Comets as he makes his comeback from Tommy John surgery. Howard Cole of Forbes unveiled how Gonsolin's evening went.

“Gonsolin exits after 35 pitches and 1 2/3 and two base runners (both walks) his responsibility. One strikeout, one hit, a double. Highest velo I saw 93.4,” Cole shared on X.

That performance increases Gonsolin's chances of returning to the Dodgers. Especially if it means filling for the spot Freeman opens by going on IL.

How long as Tony Gonsolin been away from Dodgers?

Thursday represented the start of Gonsolin's rehab assignment. But how long has the 30-year-old been away?

Gonsolin is closing on two years since the last time he took to the mound. His elbow surgery wiped away his 2024 season. He watched fellow pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow and the deep Dodgers rotation secure the '24 World Series title. Gonsolin was never activated for the postseason.

The right-handed pitcher from Vacaville still signed a $5.4 million contract with the Dodgers. All to avoid salary arbitration. Then he endured another setback: Injuring his back during a weight room session while in spring training.

Gonsolin started 20 games for the 2023 Dodgers. He finished with an 8-5 overall mark. Gonsolin delivered a 4.98 ERA and surrendered 86 hits with 61 runs.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder delivered a stellar 2022 — which became his All-Star season. Gonsolin went 16-1 on the hill. He struck out 119 batters and surrendered only 32 runs. Gonsolin also allowed 79 hits.

His Dodgers will soon start their first road series of the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles is carrying an 8-0 start in tow.