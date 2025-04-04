The undefeated Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a big injury blow to the infield with the temporary loss of first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freeman suffered an ankle sprain before the Dodgers' game against the Atlanta Braves due to a shower mishap. He is now on the injured list for 10 days, per Bob Nightengale. His time on the list began on March 31.

It wasn't the first time he hurt his ankle. Last season, he sprained his right ankle in late-September as he showed initial rust in the postseason. Despite this, he bounced back as he helped the Dodgers win the World Series.

Freeman is 3-for-12 this season with a pair of home runs and 4 RBIs. While he recovers from the ankle sprain, the Dodgers will prepare for their next head-to-head series. They face the Philadelphia Phillies on April 4 at 6:45 p.m. ET.