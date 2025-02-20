The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the offseason assembling what might be the most talented rotation in MLB history. From blockbuster signings to international acquisitions, the team has added Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, creating a pitching staff that is as star-studded as it is risky. But amid all the new faces, one familiar name is returning: Clayton Kershaw.

The three-time Cy Young winner has officially re-signed with the Dodgers, ensuring that his Hall of Fame career will continue in Dodger Blue. But where exactly does Kershaw fit into this rotation? And can he still be a difference-maker for a team built to chase another World Series title?

A Legacy in transition

For 17 seasons, Kershaw has been the heart and soul of the Dodgers' rotation. The 10-time All-Star has accomplished nearly everything possible in baseball: an MVP award, three Cy Youngs, two World Series rings, and a pitching resume that ranks among the all-time greats.

However, injuries have taken their toll. Kershaw was limited to just seven starts in 2024, posting a career-worst 4.50 ERA. He hasn't topped 25 starts in a season since 2019, and at 36 years old, he is no longer the workhorse ace he once was.

That being said, even in a diminished role, Kershaw still brings tremendous value to the Dodgers—both on the mound and in the clubhouse.

Why Clayton Kershaw still has a role

The Dodgers have stockpiled elite arms, but they are also betting on fragile talent. Glasnow has never pitched more than 120 innings in a season, Snell was limited to 20 starts in 2024, and Sasaki has already battled elbow issues in Japan.

With that in mind, the Dodgers may limit innings for their top arms, making Kershaw’s presence even more valuable. If he can make 15-20 starts, even at a reduced workload, it takes pressure off their risk-prone rotation.

The team’s depth is another factor. Bobby Miller, Dustin May (recovering from Tommy John), and Brusdar Graterol (expected back midseason) give the Dodgers extra arms, but Kershaw’s leadership and postseason experience will be vital as the team navigates a 162-game grind.

How the Dodgers' rotation stacks up

With Kershaw officially back, the Dodgers now have a six-man rotation that features some of the biggest names in baseball:

Blake Snell Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tyler Glasnow Shohei Ohtani (expected to return to pitching in 2026) Roki Sasaki Clayton Kershaw

This group is undeniably stacked, but it's also riddled with injury concerns. Snell, Glasnow, Yamamoto, and Sasaki all have durability questions, while Ohtani won’t pitch until 2026 as he recovers from his second Tommy John surgery.

That’s where Kershaw’s presence becomes so critical. Even if he can’t be an every-fifth-day starter, his ability to eat innings, provide stability, and mentor young arms could be the difference between a dominant Dodgers rotation and one plagued by injuries.

Could Clayton Kershaw start elsewhere?

While Dodgers fans can’t imagine Kershaw in another uniform, the Texas Rangers have been speculated as a potential fit. The Dallas native has been linked to Texas in previous offseasons, and the Rangers still need rotation help.

Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are both coming off Tommy John surgery, while Jon Gray and Cody Bradford are question marks behind ace Nathan Eovaldi. If Kershaw wanted to finish his career in his home state, the Rangers could have been a real threat to steal him away.

But at the end of the day, the Dodgers were always the favorite. Kershaw has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and with another World Series within reach, it makes sense for him to finish where he started.

Even though Kershaw is no longer the ace of this staff, his return solidifies the Dodgers’ rotation. His presence allows Dave Roberts to manage innings carefully, gives the team depth for inevitable injuries, and provides a veteran leader for younger pitchers like Sasaki and Miller.

While Kershaw likely won’t throw 200 innings again, his impact on the Dodgers’ championship aspirations is still immense. If this is his final season, there would be no better way to go out than with one last World Series run in L.A.