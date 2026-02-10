Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers are still buzzing after the recent. And the general manager said the team is still in good shape roster-wise. But here is one last-minute move the Brewers must make before spring training.

The decision to send Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox probably makes the Brewers stronger for the future. But what does it do for the here and now? Will they really just shift things around and try to patch up the third base position?

It would seem better for them to make another move before spring training and solidify the position.

Brewers must make a trade to settle their 3B position

Of course, they could swing for the fences and go after Isaac Paredes of the Astros.

Yes, it would take player capital. Yes, it would be a rather shocking move. But in the world of what-if, it probably has to be on the table, even if quickly passed by.

Paredes makes a lot of sense for a small-market team like the Brewers. That’s especially true since the team established itself as a World Series contender last year.

Paredes is affordable from a contract standpoint, according to a post on X by Brandon McTaggart.

“Source: the Astros have settled with IF Isaac Paredes for $9.35 million for 2026 and a 2027 club option for $13.35 million. If he's top 10 in MVP in 2026, the club option becomes mutual option.”

The kicker for the Brewers is that they have enough interesting pieces in their system to make the kind of offer that might catch the eyes of the Astros. Of course, the actual price tag may be too high for Paredes.

For now, Brewers are standing pat

General Manager Matt Arnold said the Brewers might even look at Sal Frelick to take over the position, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I mean, look, we're always open to experimenting, and Sal's (Frelick) the best. And he's always willing to just do whatever it takes. So I think it's something we'll discuss when we get to Arizona,” Arnold said when discussing the possibility of Frelick playing some third base. “But he's also a really good outfielder, a Gold Glove winner out there.

“We like him in the outfield for sure. And we like the other infielders as well. But I love that about Sal that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team. And so, certainly something that we'll potentially discuss. Like you said, we've done that in the past, but I would expect he starts as a Gold Glove outfielder for us going forward. But again, open to having those conversations with him when we get to Arizona.”

The Brewers currently list Joey Ortiz as their lone true third baseman. However, it looks like the team could go with Jett Williams. But that could weaken the infield defense.

David Hamilton is also in the mix. But he has no power. However, he does possess plenty of speed. That would give the Brewers a chance to get production in that area from more of a power position.

The decision to move away from Caleb Durbin struck many in the baseball world as odd. That’s especially true with the timing of it. But Arnold stood strong in his assessment of the deal, according to a post on X by Dominic Cotroneo.

“Matt Arnold on trading his entire 3B depth chart:

“There's just a lot of guys coming in our system that can absolutely handle the left side of the diamond that have really high upsides. We're not really married to any one particular permutation of the infield here.”

Included in the upside is minor-league standout Cooper Pratt. He appears to be on the cusp of reaching the big leagues.

Also, the Brewers have infield prospects Jesus Made and Luis Peña. And both are considered among the best in baseball.