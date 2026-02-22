Spring training represents a time for baseball players to get back to the basics of the game, get in shape and show a bit of improvement as they get ready for the upcoming season. It usually takes time for a player to have the confidence needed to take on the rigors of a 162-game season and gain their best form. That may be the case for most players, but Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers has already shown signs that he is ready to lead his team into battle in the upcoming National League season.

Yelich has been an outstanding player for the Brewers for years, and he has been an All-Star 3 times in his career as well as the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player. He has played 13 years in the National League, including 5 years with the Miami Marlins and the last 8 with the Brewers.

Yelich blasted 36 home runs in his MVP season and he followed that up with a remarkable 44-HR season. Strangely, he did not hit as many as 20 home runs in any of the next 5 seasons. He finally bested that figure last year when he hammered the ball over the fence 29 times.

Brewers fans may have every reason to believe that he is on his way to another peak season in 2026. The Brewers and Yelich put out a video that demonstrates a near-perfect swing by the designated hitter and outfielder. In the video, Yelich drove multiple batting practice pitches over the fence with his smooth yet powerful swing.

Many big leaguers are capable of launching the ball over the fence in batting practice, but Yelich's effort appeared to be effortless and repeatable. The video may give Brewers fans confidence that Yelich is ready for a big season, perhaps one that could land him another spot on the National League All-Star team