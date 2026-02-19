Fresh off a deep run in the 2025 MLB playoffs, the Milwaukee Brewers will have manager Pat Murphy for years to come.

On Thursday, news broke that Murphy has signed a multi-year contract extension with the reigning National League Central Division champions, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Brewers manager Pat Murphy, the back-to-back NL Manager of the Year, has signed a new three-year contract with a club option for 2029, source tells@TheAthletic, Rosenthal shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Brewers, who have won the NL Central title in each of Murphy's first two seasons with the club, clearly made the right choice of hiring him as the successor to Craig Counsell, just based on the success Milwaukee has enjoyed under his watch.

During Murphy's first season managing the Brewers, they went 93-69 to win the NL Central title in 2024. They fell short in the playoffs that followed, as Milwaukee was eliminated in the wild-card round by the New York Mets, but there was no doubt about the team's competitiveness with Murphy at the helm. In fact, he was named the 2024 NL Manager of the Year for his incredible work in just his first season as Milwaukee's manager.

In 2025, Murphy steered the Brewers to a historic campaign, as the club set a franchise record by winning 97 games. Milwaukee defeated Counsell's Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. However, Shohei Ohtani and company proved to be too much to handle for Milwaukee, which got swept by the eventual World Series champions in four games. Nevertheless, Murphy earned yet another NL Manager of the Year Award.

The 67-year-old Murphy's managing skills will be put to the test again in 2026, as the Brewers have lost some considerable talent in the offseason. It’s a challenge that Milwaukee feels it has the right manager to tackle.