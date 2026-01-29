Quinn Priester was one of the best players in the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system last season, who broke out. Now, ESPN has ranked the Brewers' farm system, which helped develop Priester, Jackson Chourio, and Jacob Misiorowski, as the top in baseball, as explained by writer Kiley McDaniel.

“The Brewers are the new kings of finding later-round value, often in the high school and junior college markets, with Jacob Miriorowski, Logan Henderson, Cooper Pratt, Bishop Letson, Luke Adams, and Josh Adamczewski among those finds,” McDaniel wrote.

The Brewers' farm system recently got even stronger after they traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for some picks. Notably, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat were among the top-rated prospects included in the trade. This likely pushed them over the edge and gives the Brewers a plethora of young talent that can potentially make an impact at the big league level.

Article Continues Below

Misiorowski went 5-3 with a 4.36 ERA over 15 starts. After starting off strong, he stumbled a little. But the potential Misiorowski showed the Brewers what he would become with more time. McDaniel noted that the Brewers have acquired this talent because their scouts and player development have done their homework.

“Their pro scouting (opposing minor leaguers) and player development (improving their own players) also have plenty of recent wins, including Andrew Vaughn, Caleb Durbin, Quinn Priester, and Chad Patrick, just from their 2025 big league breakouts,” McDaniel added.

After the Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, there is some hope they can take the next step. If their recent history is any indication, the Brewers will continue to develop good players who give them the best chance to win.