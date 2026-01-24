The Milwaukee Brewers traded starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. Days after the deal was finalized, Peralta shared a farewell message to Milwaukee fans that might just leave them in tears.

Peralta, who is 29 years old, posted a touching video on Instagram showcasing some of his highlights with the Brewers. The clip also shared some of his accolades and ended with a “Thank you” to Milwaukee. Additionally, Freddy Peralta added a note to the post, praising the organization for allowing him to live his dream of playing MLB baseball, while thanking his supporters along the way.

“The Brewers organization gave me the opportunity to live my dream, and I'll always be grateful for every season, every teammate, every coach, and everyone behind the scenes who helped me along the way,” said Peralta. “To the fans, thank you for the love and support through all the years. You made Milwaukee feel like home.

“There will always be a true love in my heart because Milwaukee was the city where my two children were born, Norah and Freddy Jr., and they are the most important thing in my life. Now I'm excited for my next chapter with the New York Mets. Thank you, Milwaukee.”

The two-time All-Star heads to New York after playing for the Brewers for eight seasons. He ends his tenure in Milwaukee with a career 3.59 ERA and 1.132 WHIP, along with 1,153 strikeouts. Freddy Peralta is expected to be the ace for the Mets for the 2026 campaign.

He is seemingly in the prime years of his career as an athlete, which is great news for New York. Peralta is coming off what might just be the best season of his career, as he ended 2025 with a 2.70 ERA (career-best) and 1.075 WHIP while recording 204 strikeouts (career-high), and led the league in wins with 17.