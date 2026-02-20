The Milwaukee Brewers and manager Pat Murphy recently agreed to a contract extension. The deal is for three years. On Thursday, the skipper addressed his new deal, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“I think it's important to know where you're gonna be,” Murphy said. “I really didn't have any doubt that this was going to work out. I'm really grateful, really thankful. You don't realize it because you're part of the baseball world… I really feel lucky driving to work everyday. I feel lucky this is what I do for a living. I feel lucky that someone says, ‘Yes… We want you to be in this position for our organization.'”

Murphy took over the Brewers' manager job after Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs' gig in 2024. Counsell said he is “thrilled” for Murphy in reference to his new contract extension. Although they manage rival ball clubs, there seems to be mutual respect between them.

For Murphy, he is thankful to be in this position. He has emerged as one of the better managers in the sport over the past two years. In fact, the Brewers' leader has won back-to-back National League Manager of the Year Awards.

“I know how tough it is to get here,” Murphy continued. “But I think with it comes responsibility… I didn't need to be certain that I was wanted. I didn't need this to happen. I just felt like it (this contract extension) probably is the best…. I don't want to be with any other organization.”

Murphy is excited to lead Milwaukee for years to come. The Brewers have been a consistent contender in recent years, but they are hoping to take the next step and reach the World Series with Pat Murphy leading the team.