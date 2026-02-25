The Milwaukee Brewers are currently taking part in spring training as they look to build on the success of last season, which culminated in a trip to the NLCS. Although they eventually lost in embarrassing fashion to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers when they got there, that still doesn't take away from the heights that Milwaukee reached during the season.

Recently, a video went viral on social media depicting Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski seeming to throw a fastball at an apple on top of young prospect Cooper Pratt's head.

Would you let The Miz throw a fastball at your head? pic.twitter.com/5Ekr848IdD — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 24, 2026

In the video, “The Miz” seems to nail the apple, in a feat that could have quickly turned deadly had the pitch been at all inaccurate. The post currently has more than 7 million views on the Brewers' official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

However, it has since been revealed that the apparently unbelievable throw was actually the work of the team's creative video department.

“It was a trick of the trade from the video production team that includes senior manager of digital content Ezra Siegel, senior videographer and creative lead Carter Green and senior editor Cody Oasen, who have been playing around with ideas to reach young baseball fans,” reported McCalvy of MLB.com, who also added that “Misiorowski said his participation was an easy yes.”

Brewers fans will certainly be happy to know that Pratt, one of the team's best young prospects, did not actually risk serious injury or even his life for the stunt. They also didn't need a viral social media stunt to know that Misiriowski is one of the best young pitchers in the game today, having been a big part of the Brewers' success during the 2025 season, when they secured the number one overall seed in the NL.

The regular season is set to begin in late March.