The Milwaukee Brewers blew a late lead and lost their spring training game to the San Diego Padres in Arizona on Monday, with a bullpen collapse and some defensive miscues standing out as they fell to 0-4 in Cactus League play. The 7-5 loss will not matter much by the time the regular season starts, but the way Jacob Misiorowski and Pat Murphy keep things loose around camp says plenty about where this club is mentally heading into the 2026 season.

Misiorowski’s hilarious relationship with Murphy continues to shape the Brewers’ vibe as much as his stuff does. The right-hander has quickly grown into both a tone-setter on the mound and a personality teammates gravitate toward between starts, which has been on full display throughout the early days of spring.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory TV at Brewers camp, the 23-year-old opened up on that connection and explained how Murphy’s chirping never really stops—and how nobody in the room is safe from it. Shortly after the segment aired, the Foul Territory account shared his comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), giving fans a quick window into the Brewers ace talking about the dynamic between him and his manager.

Jacob Misiorowski says Pat Murphy "still gives me sh*t about everything." 😂 "He's been calling me daddy longlegs for a while. Anything to do with long-legged creatures, he calls me that." pic.twitter.com/AwvbI1QiTe — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 23, 2026

The young ace and the back-to-back NL manager of the year already have a deep postseason run, heavy workloads, and all the scrutiny that comes with it behind them, but the banter has remained a constant. Veterans, young arms, position players, and even staffers all get the same treatment, which is exactly how Murphy wants it.

For a staff built around power arms and high expectations, that balance between accountability and humor has become a defining piece of the Brewers’ clubhouse chemistry with the flamethrowing right-hander at the center. On days such as Monday, their relationship becomes crucial, setting the tone even when the results are secondary.

Misiorowski’s ability to laugh off Murphy’s needling while embracing the standard behind it is exactly the kind of edge Milwaukee believes can carry them through another long summer—and, they hope, back into the chaos of October.