With spring training quickly approaching, it appears the Milwaukee Brewers are adding some veteran depth to the catcher position. On Wednesday, the club agreed on a deal with a former New York Yankees All-Star.

Reports indicate that Gary Sanchez, who is 33 years old, is signing a $1.75 million contract with the Brewers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. We should see Sanchez make some appearances in spring training while Milwaukee figures out what to do with the catcher position.

“Gary Sanchez to the Brewers. $1.75M.”

William Contreras is the starting catcher for the Brewers right now, while prospect Jeferson Quero is the backup. So, Sanchez could have the opportunity to compete with Quero for the backup role on the roster. It may come down to who performs better during spring training.

Article Continues Below

Sanchez will be playing his 12th season in MLB once the 2026 season begins. He started his career with the Yankees in 2015, where he played for the club for seven years. Gary Sanchez earned his only two career All-Star nods during his time in New York.

This will be Sanchez's second stint with the Brewers in his career. He played for the club in 2024 as the backup option. He most recently played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025, where he finished the campaign with a .231 batting average and .297 OBP while recording 21 hits, five home runs, and 24 RBIs through 91 at-bats.

We'll get a first glimpse of the Brewers on February 21 when the team faces off against the Cleveland Guardians in spring training. Milwaukee hopes to have another amazing season in 2026 after ending 2025 with the No. 1 record in MLB. However, a different ending in the playoffs would be preferable, as the club experienced an early exit after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.