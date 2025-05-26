The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves at a familiar crossroads as the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches. Hovering around the .500 mark in a fiercely competitive National League, the Brewers are neither clear buyers nor traditional sellers. Yet, their front office has never shied from making bold, sometimes unpopular, moves to maximize long-term value, even in the midst of contention. This year, with a deep farm system and a roster that’s both talented and in flux, the Brewers have a golden opportunity to leverage their assets for the future. The player they must trade before the 2025 deadline is Freddy Peralta.

The Case for Trading Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta has been the Brewers’ ace in 2025, continuing his run as one of the league’s most effective and affordable starting pitchers. He’s earning just $8 million this year, with a club option for the same amount in 2026, a bargain for a top-of-the-rotation arm in today’s market. Peralta’s performance has been stellar, and his contract situation makes him arguably the most valuable trade chip on the market. His combination of ace-level production and cost control is precisely what playoff-hungry contenders covet, and the Brewers can expect a significant return.

The rationale for trading Peralta now is not a reflection of his value to Milwaukee, but rather a recognition of organizational timing and market dynamics. The Brewers’ best path to the postseason is through an NL Central title, but with the Chicago Cubs surging and the wild card race stacked with juggernauts like the Cardinals, Giants, Padres, and Mets, Milwaukee’s odds are slim if they continue to fall behind in the division. If the Brewers slip further in the standings by late July, maximizing Peralta’s value becomes the prudent play.

The other factor pushing the Brewers toward a Peralta trade is the emergence of Jacob Misiorowski, their electric 23-year-old right-hander and number-four prospect. Misiorowski has been dominant at Triple-A, posting a 1.55 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings while regularly touching triple digits with his fastball. Scouts rave about his elite arsenal, and the Brewers are eager to see what he can do at the big-league level. Clearing a rotation spot for Misiorowski not only aids his development but also gives the Brewers a cost-controlled, high-upside arm for years to come.

Milwaukee has a history of dealing stars at peak value, even in the midst of contention. The 2022 Josh Hader trade and the more recent departures of Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams underscore the front office’s willingness to make tough calls for the greater organizational good. Trading Peralta now, when his value is arguably at its zenith, fits this pattern.

The Trade Proposal

Given Peralta’s contract, performance, and the dearth of frontline starters available, the Brewers can command a premium. The ideal trade partner is a contender with a strong farm system and a desperate need for rotation help—such as the Baltimore Orioles, who have both the prospect capital and the motivation to make a splash.

Milwaukee Brewers receive:

INF Coby Mayo (Orioles No. 3 prospect, MLB Top 50)

RHP Chayce McDermott (Orioles No. 6 prospect)

OF Dylan Beavers (Orioles No. 9 prospect)

Baltimore Orioles receive:

RHP Freddy Peralta

For Milwaukee, Mayo is a power-hitting corner infielder nearly MLB-ready, while McDermott offers mid-rotation upside, and Beavers adds another athletic outfielder to a system already rich in outfield talent. This package gives the Brewers both immediate and long-term contributors, helping to offset the loss of Peralta and further fortifying one of baseball’s best farm systems.

For Baltimore, Peralta instantly becomes their ace, stabilizing a rotation that has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. With a young core already in place, the Orioles can afford to part with prospects for a proven, cost-controlled starter.

Trading Peralta would be a seismic move, but it’s one the Brewers are uniquely positioned to make. The arrival of Misiorowski and the continued development of other pitching prospects like Logan Henderson and Craig Yoho ensure the rotation remains competitive. Meanwhile, the infusion of high-upside position players addresses long-term needs and keeps the Brewers’ competitive window open well into the future.

Moreover, this move would not signal a rebuild. Instead, it’s a retool, a calculated gamble to keep Milwaukee relevant in a division that’s only getting tougher. The Brewers have consistently outperformed expectations by making smart, sometimes unpopular, decisions. Trading Peralta before the 2025 deadline would be another such move, one that prioritizes sustainable success over short-term sentiment.

The Brewers’ front office faces a defining decision in the coming weeks. By trading Freddy Peralta, they can capitalize on his peak value, clear a path for their next wave of pitching talent, and add impact bats to a system already brimming with promise. It’s a move that requires vision and conviction, but it’s the kind of bold action that has kept Milwaukee competitive for years.