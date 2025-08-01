With a one game lead in hand, the Milwaukee Brewers head into a six-game road trip on Friday looking to build open that advantage. Back-to-back series with the two teams towards the bottom of the NL East, the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves, provide them with a great chance to increase their lead. However, the Brew Crew will have to try and do it without outfielder Jackson Chourio. During Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Cubs, Chourio strained his right hamstring, and will now go on the 10-day IL according to Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy on X (formerly Twitter.)

“The Brewers have placed Jackson Chourio on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to July 30, and added newly-acquired OF Brandon Lockridge to the active roster,” posted McCalvy on Friday.

Lockridge was acquired in a deal that sent starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and prospect Jorge Quintana to the San Diego Padres. Now, it looks like he'll take over Chourio's spot at the moment. The 28-year-old has played in 47 games with the Padres this season, hitting .216 with no runs, five RBIs and eight stolen bases. His speed could help him carve out a role while Chourio is out. Will Milwaukee be able to hold off the Cubs and cement their spot at the top of the NL Central without Chourio in the lineup?

Can Brewers hold NL Central lead without Jackson Chourio?

Chourio's presence in the lineup has been consistent since he made his debut on Opening Day 2024. His sophomore season has been an improvement on his rookie campaign, which has been a welcome sight by both the Brewers organization and their fans. Although the team does have depth, Chourio has quickly become one of the team's top players. He's shown why he deserves to be known as their next franchise star on many occasions.

For now though, the 21-year-old needs to focus on getting back on the field. The sooner Chourio is back, the better the odds look for Milwaukee. His ability to play throughout the lineup is one of the most important things he offers the team, and they are undoubtedly better with him. For now though, Lockridge and other depth pieces will have to fill in. Will it be enough for Milwaukee to realize yet another October dream?