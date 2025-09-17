The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched their spot in the postseason. But they're still trying to lock down the NL Central while proving their World Series aspirations are legit.

On Tuesday, Freddy Peralta put up a dominating performance against the Los Angeles Angels, striking fear in any potential playoff opponent. In a 9-2 victory, Peralta threw six innings of one run baseball, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out 10, which marked a new season-high.

Freddy Peralta strikes out a season-high 10 hitters and lowers his ERA to 2.65 pic.twitter.com/4NCMBmxgUF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Brewers gave Peralta plenty of support to work with, getting out to a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning. Christian Yelich drove in three of those runs. A solo homerun from Denzer Guzman in the fifth was the only miscue from Peralta. With his team scoring three more insurance runs, Peralta and the Brewers cruised to a 91-59 record.

The right hander's performance lowered his ERA to 2.65. He now has 17 wins, the most amongst any pitcher in the National League. Furthermore, Peralta is holding a tantalizing 195/65 K/BB ratio. In a rotation that has dealt with numerous injuries, Peralta has been a rock for Milwaukee.

Heading into the postseason, the Brewers will turn to the two-time All Star when the situation becomes most dire. He'll be the first pitcher to take the mound in a series. And if Milwaukee finds themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario, they're hopeful Peralta would be the one to lead them towards success.

If that hypothetical outing looks anything like Tuesday's, then the Brewers will be in good shape. Peralta is in the midst of arguably his best season in the major leagues. Even better for Milwaukee, he's heating up right as the playoffs are set to begin.