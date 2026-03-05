The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the biggest surprises in baseball during the 2025 season. They comfortably won the National League Central, going 97-65. The 97 wins were actually the most in all of baseball.

One of the biggest reasons for the Brewers' success was starting pitcher Quinn Priester.

Priester started 24 games for Milwaukee, going 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 157 1/3 innings. It was by far the biggest workload of his professional career, culminating in a wrist injury popping up late in the season.

With Opening Day just three weeks away, it appears the Brewers will begin the season without one of their best pitchers.

On Thursday, Priester met with the media to dive into the wrist injury re-surfacing.

“I guess that's the difficult part. Some throws, I can feel it [pain in his wrist]. Some throws I don't,” Priester said.

He then detailed that there is still some uncertainty about what is causing the issue.

Quinn Priester has been set back by the same wrist soreness that bothered him late last season. The cause has been difficult to pin down. He’s been playing catch every day, pushing through it and thinking more about the entirety of the season than Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/BBqbjqwaHq — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 5, 2026

“That's what is difficult to understand, kind of what we can expect. That's some of the frustration with this whole thing right now. Ultimately, it kinda sucks just taking it day by day, trying to get past this… the body is probably reacting to an intense season last year. Not only highest inning workload, but also a full workload in the big leagues [without] having minor league games is a different intensity.”

He then divulged when he first began feeling some discomfort in his wrist last season.

“There was a game in Chicago during that 17-game stretch where it first kind of popped up. We were able to manage it as the course of the season went on.”

The Brewers are estimating a late-March or early-April return for the 25-year-old righty. He isn't the only Brewers starter to be dealing with an injury. Milwaukee ace Brandon Woodruff has a right lat strain, but is expected to be ready for Opening Day.