Starting pitcher Quinn Priester of the Milwaukee Brewers may begin the 2026 season on the injured list as he continues to work through a wrist issue that has resurfaced.

Priester recently traveled to Dallas to be evaluated by a vascular specialist, and the diagnosis points to a nerve issue related to the thoracic outlet syndrome family, though it is believed to be treatable without surgery, as reported by MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy on X, formerly Twitter. The 25-year-old right-hander has already resumed light throwing and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on March 21.

The update suggests the Brewers are proceeding cautiously with one of their key starters as Opening Day approaches.

Priester addressed the lingering wrist discomfort earlier this month, explaining that the symptoms have been inconsistent and difficult to predict during throwing sessions.

“I guess that's the difficult part. Some throws, I can feel it (pain in his wrist). Some throws I don't,” Priester said.

He added that the uncertainty surrounding the issue has been a frustrating part of the recovery process.

“That's what is difficult to understand, kind of what we can expect. That's some of the frustration with this whole thing right now. Ultimately, it kinda sucks just taking it day by day, trying to get past this… the body is probably reacting to an intense season last year. Not only highest inning workload, but also a full workload in the big leagues [without] having minor league games is a different intensity.”

Priester said the discomfort first appeared late in the 2025 season during a demanding stretch of games.

“There was a game in Chicago during that 17-game stretch where it first kind of popped up. We were able to manage it as the course of the season went on.”

Priester played a major role in Milwaukee’s success last year. The right-hander went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 157⅓ innings in 24 starts, helping the Brewers finish 97-65 and win the National League Central.