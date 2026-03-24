The Milwaukee Brewers have won the NL Central in four of the past five seasons, with 2025 their best performance. However, despite the success of the regular season and early in the postseason, they suffered a demoralizing 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. It wasn't the best way to end the season, but the Brewers still took pride in their successes.

It'd be easy for the Brewers to rest on their laurels after their run and have a down year in the competitive division, but they are using last season as motivation. Christian Yelich knows there were plenty of baseball fans wishing for their demise in 2025, and it might be a rallying cry this season, according to Dominic Cotroneo via X, formerly Twitter.

"I think a lot of people have been really waiting for the day that we suck and they can finally say, 'I told you so,'" – Christian Yelich pic.twitter.com/jss1YHX0GR — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) March 24, 2026

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One issue for the Brewers this season is their inexperience with their starting pitchers. Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, and Brandon Sproat are lined up to start the first three games of the regular season, as some of their veterans are going to spend some time on the injured list. It might be a good reason to count out the Brewers, but it's still hard to do with the run they went on last season.

The Brewers begin their season by hosting the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series, before continuing with some interleague play when they host the Tampa Bay Rays. It could be a bit of a transitional year for Milwaukee, but listen to Yelich and don't count them out just yet.