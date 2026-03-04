The Milwaukee Brewers played against Team Great Britain on Tuesday, as Great Britain prepares for the World Baseball Classic, resulting in a 7-3 loss for Milwaukee. Although it was just an exhibition game, manager Pat Murphy was not happy with his team after the contest.

Murphy, who is 67 years old, slammed his team for playing so poorly against Great Britain, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. He didn't like how the Brewers looked offensively or defensively, but did claim the club can turn things around in due time.

“If today was a real baseball game, you'd have to say this performance was piss-poor,” said Murphy. “That's the best adjective I can use for if this was a real game. If this was the type of effort, the type of execution, you'd have to say piss-poor on both ends — Offensively and defensively. But we'll get that squared away, and we'll get back to playing our type of baseball. It's hard to mimic our type of baseball here, but you have to make an effort to do that.”

Meanwhile, Murphy believed Great Britain played a great game against his Brewers, per McCalvy. The soon-to-be third-year manager enjoyed the offense the team displayed, and likes the direction Great Britain is going for the World Baseball Classic.

“They played great,” said Murphy of the Great Britain team. “They made contact, and they played as a team. You can see they're trying to build something. All the credit in the world goes to that group, how they're getting themselves ready to play. I thought that was really cool.”

The Brewers will have a chance to right the ship on Wednesday when they take on the Chicago Cubs in a spring training matchup. Milwaukee is coming off a spectacular 2025 campaign that ended with the club owning the No. 1 seed in the National League for the playoffs. However, the team experienced an early exit from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Pat Murphy and his team will continue preparing for the 2026 season with numerous spring training games still on the schedule. The Brewers will open up the season with an Opening Day matchup against the Chicago White Sox.