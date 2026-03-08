With the Milwaukee Brewers preparing for the 2026 season, the team is using spring training to iron out the kinks with the hopes of making major noise in the MLB. A Brewers pitcher who has been recovering from injury and looking to impress in 2026 is veteran Brandon Woodruff, as he spoke about his goals.

Woodruff made his 2026 spring training debut on Saturday in Milwaukee's 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels as he pitched two shutout innings, striking out three while allowing two hits and walking a batter. His main goal is to stay healthy and produce in the most important parts of the season.

“Opening Day is a special day, but nobody is going to remember it after Opening Day,” Woodruff said, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “They’re going to remember September and October. That’s what I want to be a part of at the end of the year.”

Besides producing on the mound, he is looking to be the veteran in the clubhouse, even if he is 33 years old, especially in what is a young group of players.

“I don’t feel 33. I don’t feel like I’m six years older than these guys,” Woodruff said. “I try to be a good teammate. I try to listen and learn. I try to help and have fun while doing it.”

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff is a leader in the clubhouse

One player who spoke about how “awesome” Woodruff has been for the team is pitcher Chad Patrick, as the veteran pitcher has been called the “Unc” of the pitching staff.

“I’m grateful for any one of us being able to pick his brain apart,” Patrick said. “I take the crap that he gives me, and kind of try to give it back, but it doesn’t go over well.

“He’s awesome for this group. He’s a great leader. He just really understands the game and how to pitch. That’s what every one of us takes from him,” Patrick continued.

At any rate, Woodruff and Milwaukee look to impress in 2026 with Opening Day on Thursday afternoon, March 26, against the Chicago White Sox.