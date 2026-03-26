The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to begin their 2026 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Chicago White Sox. However, the Brewers will be forced to go into battle without star outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee has placed Chourio on the 10-day injured list with a left hand fracture, the team announced. In turn, fellow outfielder Jack Perkins has been recalled from Triple-A.

Chourio won a championship with Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. But in the process, he also suffered his hand injury. The Brewers are now facing the repercussions as they'll be without the outfielder to at the start of the season. Milwaukee is estimating that Chourio will miss two-four weeks, via Buster Olney of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

Even if the outfielder returns on the short side of that expectations, any lost time will be a major blow for the Brewers. Over his two years with the franchise, the outfielder has hit .270 with 42 home runs, 157 RBIs and 43 stolen bases. He's coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him hit .270 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Chourio has been a 20/20 player both years so far in MLB.

Once fully healthy from his hand injury, the Brewers will be hopeful he can replicate those marks despite the late start. They'll be staying cautious with Chourio as they know how valuable he is to their success. Milwaukee will want him in the lineup sooner rather than later, but they won't risk a re-injury.

When Chourio does return, the Brewers' momentum towards repeating as NL Central champions will only increase.