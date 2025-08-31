In a weekend series of first place teams, the Milwaukee Brewers have taken the first two games against the Toronto Blue Jays. The NL Central leaders will enter Sunday's series finale on the heels of a 4-1 victory. The win was notable for another reason, as center fielder Jackson Chourio made his return from the IL during the matchup. After going 2-for-4 with a home run in his return, Chourio shared how his hamstring feels with team beat reporter Todd Rosiak on X, formerly Twitter.

“Chourio on how he felt physically after his first MLB game back from the hamstring injury: ‘I think I may even feel a little bit better than what I did before,'” shared Rosiak on Saturday. “‘The plan now is just to continue building strength, getting stronger so it doesn't happen again.'”

That must be music to Brewers fans' ears. Chourio, who is developing into the next franchise superstar that many hope he'll be, has an infectious attitude that brings as much to the clubhouse as his actual play on the field. He's become one of the team's leaders, and it's clear that he's put the hamstring issue behind him. Now, Chourio will look to lead Milwaukee even deeper in this year's postseason. That goal starts with winning the NL Central.

Brewers look to maintain hold on NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins (16) hits a single during the second inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mandatory Credit: © Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers currently lead their division by seven games over the Chicago Cubs. Based on how well the Brewers have played since the All-Star Break, it certainly feels like the Central is the Brew Crew's to take. If Chourio and fellow star outfielder Christian Yelich can continue producing offensive results like the ones in today's win, then a division title will feel inevitable.

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold has built one of the unlikeliest juggernauts in baseball history. The hallmark of a normal juggernaut is a World Series win. So many world champions have dominated for long stretches of the schedule, much like Milwaukee has lately. Can Chourio and his teammates finish the job and march back to their first Fall Classic since 1982? If so, history could bring this team their first ever title.

