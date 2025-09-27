The Milwaukee Brewers entered their final series of the regular season with little to prove. The Brewers will have a bye in the first round of the National League playoffs. However, that did not deter Jackson Chourio from making Major League Baseball history. After Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy spent the morning serving pancakes to fans, his star gave them a show on the field.

Chourio has dealt with a hamstring injury in the final part of the regular season. The outfielder missed some time and was sorely missed, even if it did not affect the Brewers' record all that much. Despite the team's overall success, the former All-Star brings a special kind of energy to the order when he plays. His value in the field is just as high as when he steps into the batter's box.

He proved it on Friday, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to put together multiple 20-20 seasons, according to Talkin' Baseball.

Jackson Chourio becomes the youngest player in MLB history to have multiple 20/20 seasons! pic.twitter.com/HaW8kq7Xwp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

After Chourio hit the injured list earlier this season, there was some doubt that he would reach the 20-20 milestone again. However, he has been just as good as ever since coming back, helping Milwaukee end the season strong. The Brewers are not going to hit the lofty milestone of 100 wins. However, that is not stopping players from going all out on the field every night.

While Milwaukee's playoff spot is secure, the Reds are fighting for their lives. Cincinnati secured a dramatic win against the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week to keep its hopes alive. However, the Reds need to continue winning in order to sneak into the Wild Card picture. Unfortunately for them, the Brewers are not willing to give up anything easy.

Chourio has blossomed into a star in Milwaukee. If the rest of his career is similar to the first two years, he has a bright future ahead of him.