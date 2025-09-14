The Milwaukee Brewers bounced back from being swept by the Texas Rangers to win the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. On Saturday, Milwaukee sent Jacob Misiorowski to the mound. And while St. Louis jumped out to an early lead against the rookie phenom, it could have been worse.

With a runner on first, Victor Scott II ripped a 97 mph Misiorowski four-seamer to right center. The ball appeared destined to find the gap. But Jackson Chourio got on his horse and tracked it down for an incredible catch.

Chourio got a great jump on the liner and covered a wild amount of ground before making a diving grab. The catch robbed Scott of extra bases and an RBI as the Brewers got out of the inning down only 3-1, much to the relief of Misiorowski.

Jackson Chourio wows with defensive gem

Unfortunately, Chourio couldn’t prevent the Cardinals from tacking on another run in the fifth inning. Misiorowski allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Despite Chourio’s highlight-reel play, it hasn’t been a defensive clinic for the Brewers. The team committed two costly mistakes in the field as third baseman Caleb Durbin and shortstop Joey Ortiz were both charged with throwing errors.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 6-2 in the sixth inning. But while Chourio’s catch may not have saved the game, it was no doubt a welcomed sign for the Brewers.

The 21-year-old outfielder is having an excellent sophomore season. And he appears to be fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered in July. Chourio returned to the lineup on August 30 after being sidelined for 30 games by the ailment. He initially suffered the injury while running the bases against the Chicago Cubs on July 29.

The Brewers have slowed down from their historic midseason pace. Nonetheless, Milwaukee entered Saturday with the best record in baseball. And the Brewers are the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Milwaukee has a six-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

The Cardinals can't catch the Brewers in the division but the team is still in the postseason hunt. St. Louis entered the day 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card berth. However, they would have to leapfrog four teams to make the playoffs.