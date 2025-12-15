The Minnesota Timberwolves were looking to start a small win streak on Sunday as they hosted the Sacramento Kings, but in order to get a win they were going to have to do so short-handed. Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was ruled out for the remainder of the team’s game against the Kings, due to what was being called as personal reasons, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Before Rudy Gobert was ruled out for the rest of the Timberwolves game, he had played 20 minutes and had seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. There was no further immediate information regarding Gobert’s absence for the rest of the night, and a new update likely won’t come until sometime after the game when Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch addresses the media.

The Wolves had hit a hot stretch of the season, winning six of their last seven games coming into their matchup against the Kings. As of publication, they held a slim lead against the Kings early in the fourth quarter.

Article Continues Below

So far this season, Gobert had played in all 25 games for the Wolves coming into Sunday, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He had been averaging 11.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 74.5 percent shooting from the field and 54.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Gobert is now in his fourth season with the Wolves, and his 13th season overall in the NBA. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Gobert has become one of the top defensive and rebounding big men in the league.