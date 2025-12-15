It has been a challenging campaign for Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy, to say the least, and his ongoing struggles continued early against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy's first throw of the primetime matchup was deflected by the Cowboys, with the ball going to Quinnen Williams.

If that was a sign of things to come, it is going to be a long night for the 22-year-old signal-caller.

Cowboys get a pick on the second play! MINvsDAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/5m6IdSL9gf — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

He appeared in only his eighth game in his maiden season after dealing with an ankle sprain and a concussion. He missed his entire rookie year due to an MCL injury.

While McCarthy has had his bright moments, it has become increasingly clear that the former Michigan standout is still adjusting to the rigors of the NFL.

Article Continues Below

Entering the game against the Cowboys, he has logged a completion rate of 56%, throwing for 1,092 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Amid his incessant woes, many have wondered if the Vikings made the right decision in picking him as the 10th overall pick in 2024. But perhaps it is still too early to tell with McCarthy.

He is coming off a strong performance in their shutout of the Washington Commanders, 31-0, in Week 14. He went 16-of-23 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He had zero interceptions.

It should only boost McCarthy's confidence moving forward, but his early pick against the Cowboys did not help his cause. He must brush it off and keep his head up if he wants to help the Vikings get back-to-back wins.