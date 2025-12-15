The Dallas Cowboys caught the Minnesota Vikings sleeping, all thanks to Brandon Aubrey. Early in a tense Week 15 matchup, Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel reached deep into the bag, and kicker Aubrey delivered one of the most unexpected moments of the game.

Lined up for what looked like a routine field goal attempt, Aubrey took the snap, tucked the ball, and took off. The Vikings never saw it coming.

Aubrey sprinted through the right side of the line and picked up the first down with ease, keeping a crucial Cowboys drive alive and flipping momentum in Dallas’ favor. The fake worked to perfection.

It was a bold call, especially in a game with playoff implications. Minnesota sold out to block the kick, leaving a wide-open lane once Aubrey committed to the run. By the time the Vikings reacted, it was too late.

The Cowboys capitalized on the trick play, extending the drive and keeping pressure on a Vikings defense that struggled to get off the field. Dallas controlled possession and consistently moved the chains, picking up an early lead.

The Cowboys have leaned on creativity and situational awareness throughout the season, and this was another example of that approach paying off. In a league where every yard matters late in the year, even the kicker can become the hero.

Fans have seen Aubrey effortlessly score 60+ yard field goals like it's nothing, but this adds an entirely different element to arguably the league's best kicker's game. The Cowboys will definitely look to make use of this the rest of the season.