A 7-3 win in NLDS Game 2 has given the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers were able to get to Cubs starter Shota Imanaga early, forcing the Japanese lefty to leave the game in the third inning. While Chicago was also able to get to Brewers starter Aaron Ashby, tagging him for three runs in less than two innings, the home team's bullpen held firm. All-Star rookie Jacob Misiorowski entered in the third inning and took over. MLB Network's official X, formerly Twitter, account, shared Misiorowski's mindset after he shut down the Cubbies' bats for three innings in Game 2.

"I can't say that it's going to be every time at 104, 103 [MPH]. But, that's the goal every time."@Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski joined us on #MLBTonight after throwing three scoreless innings in relief!#NLDS | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/rzrHOX7ECh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 7, 2025

“I can't say that it's going to be every time at 104, 103 [MPH],” Misiorowski stated to MLB Network. “But, that's the goal every time.”

Misiorowski was able to get his first postseason win due to the dominant relief outing. He allowed only one hit and walked two Cubs, but also struck out four visiting batters. Now, the Brewers hold a strong 2-0 advantage over their NL Central rivals. Thursday's Game 3 in Chicago could lead to a Milwaukee sweep. Can the NL's top seed finish the job, clinching a spot in the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2018?

Brewers look to complete NLDS sweep over Cubs on Thursday

The Brewers' bats have come alive in both NLDS matchups, as the home team scored nine runs in Game 1. This was followed up by the seven in Game 2. In both matchups, Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio has come up in a big way. After going 3-for-3 in two innings of Saturday's Game 1, Chourio was pulled from the game due to a possible aggravation of a hamstring injury he sustained in August.

However, Chourio was back in the lineup for Game 2. The left fielder went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's win, including a three-run home run off Cubs closer Daniel Palencia in the fourth inning. If the Brewers' offense can continue their Games 1 and 2 form in Thursday's Game 3, it's possible that Misiorowski won't be needed until the NLCS. If the rookie once again turns in a stellar outing on that stage, could a World Series berth follow soon after?