In the postseason, every at-bat is crucial if a team were to win a World Series title. The Milwaukee Brewers certainly want to get over the hump after years of flaming out early in the playoffs, and it's only a matter of time before they do if they keep up their level of play on Monday night in Game 2 of their NLDS clash against the Chicago Cubs.

With the Cubs firing the opening salvo, scoring three runs in the first inning, the Brewers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half of that inning, tying the game with a three-run home run from clutch midseason acquisition Andrew Vaughn. Milwaukee then took the lead in the bottom of the third with another dinger, this time from William Contreras. But Milwaukee was far from done with hitting the ball out of the park.

In the bottom of the fourth, sophomore center fielder Jackson Chourio came up huge in a two-out, two runners on base situation — smacking a 101-mph fastball in the middle of the zone and hitting it to deep center field, getting all of that pitch as he extended the Brewers' lead to four, 7-3. And for him to do so while battling a hamstring injury is quite the boost for Milwaukee.

Jackson Chourio with the THREE-RUN HOMER as the Brewers make it 7-3 🔥pic.twitter.com/pDBgRgAcQJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

The crowd at American Family Field exploded into a collective state of jubilation, and it got Chourio and the rest of the Brewers squad hyped up. Chourio was so pumped up as he was rounding the bases, and why wouldn't he be? The difference between a one-run ballgame and a four-run cushion in the postseason could mean all the difference between protecting homefield and heading on the road with the series tied.

At the time of writing, the Brewers are still leading the Cubs in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup, 7-3, in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jackson Chourio is locked in for the Brewers' postseason push

Chourio has certainly been waiting for a chance to add to his growing collection of October moments. Last year, during the Brewers' three-game NL Wild Card series loss to the New York Mets, Chourio recorded five hits in 11 at-bats, with two of those hits being home runs. It definitely looks like he has the clutch gene, as he went 3-3 in their 9-3 win over the Cubs in Game 1, and now, he hit a three-run home run to pad the Brewers' lead.

Chourio now has a career postseason OPS of 1.690 in five games. If that doesn't make him a postseason hero for the Brewers, nothing would.