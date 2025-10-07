The Milwaukee Brewers have unleashed one of baseball’s most electric arms on the national stage. Rookie Jacob Misiorowski, making his first appearance in the MLB postseason, stepped onto the mound at American Family Field in Game 2 of the 2025 NLDS and immediately lit up the radar gun. His first pitch registered at 103 MPH, instantly making headlines across the league. Facing Kyle Tucker in his debut at-bat only heightened the intensity of the moment.

The MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to showcase the historic pitch with a video that quickly went viral. The league highlighted just how impressive the debut was with a simple but telling caption.

“Jacob Misiorowski's first #Postseason pitch was 103 MPH”

Misiorowski’s opening sequence continued to build momentum. His next two pitches to Kyle Tucker clocked in at 103.4 and 103.7 MPH, drawing audible gasps from the crowd. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the staggering velocity numbers on the platform, capturing just how extraordinary the rookie's debut truly was.

“Miz's first two pitches to Kyle Tucker: 103.4 and 103.7.

Holy schnikes.”

The instant velocity put the Brewers’ 23-year-old right-hander into elite company. Since Statcast began tracking in 2008, only a handful of pitchers — including Aroldis Chapman and Jordan Hicks — have reached 104 MPH in postseason play. Misiorowski did it in his very first appearance, averaging over 102 MPH in the opening frame.

The performance has already become one of the defining images of the 2025 MLB postseason. For the Brewers, it signals the arrival of a potential October difference-maker and gives their bullpen a power weapon that could swing the series. Fans and media alike are now watching to see what Misiorowski does next.