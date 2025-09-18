With their league leading 93-59 record, the Milwaukee Brewers are now trying to clinch the NL Central before beginning their playoff journey. However, the Brewers will be entering their postseason a bit shorthanded when it comes to pitching.

Milwaukee has placed Jose Quintana on the injured list with a left calf strain, via the Associated Press. In turn, fellow right-hander Nick Mears was activated from the IL. He suffered his injury in the fourth inning of the Brewers' Sunday matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Quintana ran to cover first base and made the out, but came away limping. He later was in a walking boot and underwent an MRI.

What that means for Quintana's playoff status is up in the air. However, he is now expected to miss the foreseeable future with his calf injury.

Closer Trevor Megill has been on the injured list since late August with a hip flexor strain. However, his rehab hasn't gone how the Brewers have hoped. Megill's return has now been delayed, as Murphy kept things brutally honest on the closer's status.

“Nothing great,” Murphy said. “It was not revealing but he didn't want to push it anymore.”

“His health is paramount,” Murphy said. “He's working through the process of trying to hurry up and that's not always the best thing for a flexor strain. We're disappointed in the situation.”

Megill was named an All-Star in 2025 after pitching to a 2.54 ERA and a 58/17 K/BB ratio over 49 appearances. He has racked up 30 saves, tied for sixth-most in MLB. Murphy and the Brewers are trying to remain optimistic about Megill, but his status isn't looking favorable as playoffs loom.

Milwaukee has always seemed to find a way, namely through unheralded young players. As they plot out their postseason plans, they'll undoubtedly be accounting for Quintana and Megill's worrying injuries.