The Milwaukee Brewers, like every other team across the MLB, are preparing for the upcoming 2025 campaign. However, for the Brewers in particular, the injury bug has already reared its ugly head, with the team getting dealt a tough blow involving center fielder Blake Perkins before the season even gets underway.

Perkins enjoyed a consistent role for the Brewers in center field last season, as he played in 121 games, helping them go on a run to the postseason. Perkins is set to reclaim his role as the team's starting center fielder again in 2025, but he was revealed to have suffered a shin fracture on Saturday, which is expected to result in him missing at least the first month of the season.

“Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins is expected to miss the first month of the season after fracturing his right shin during batting practice … ‘They're estimating another three to four weeks to heal and a ramp-up of four to six weeks,' Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. ‘So you're probably looking at May,'” ESPN reported.

Brewers outfield depth getting tested immediately with Blake Perkins injury

Perkins posted a .240 batting average in 2024, hitting six home runs while driving in 43 runs. He also stole 23 bases and played strong defense in center field, which resulted in him being a Gold Glove finalist for the position. While he's not the flashiest player, Perkins has turned himself into a steady option for the Brewers, so his absence will be a tough blow for the team.

In his absence, Garrett Mitchell is likely the first option to fill in for Perkins in center field, although Milwaukee could technically use Christian Yelich in the outfield and move either Jackson Chourio or Sal Frelick from one of the corner spots. For now, Perkins is going to be focused on getting healthy, and it looks like the Brewers center field job is going to be up for grabs as spring training gets underway.