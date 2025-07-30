The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Chicago Cubs in one of the most important series of the season. After taking Game 1, Milwaukee opened up a one-game lead in the NL Central. Brewers star Jackson Chourio legged out a triple, but was pulled from the game with an apparent injury seconds later.

“Jackson Chourio tripled but slowed down arriving at 3b. He came out of the game. Mil up 3-1 now as Craig Counsell still gets booed here when he goes to the mound,” ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported.

The Brewers have been blistering hot recently, partly thanks to Chourio. At just 21 years old, he has a .777 OPS and leads the team with 29 doubles. He nearly won the Rookie of the Year last year and is having an even better sophomore season.

Since June 19, the Brewers are 23-8, best in the league in that stretch. Chourio's .313 batting average and .878 OPS are big reasons why, as are his 25 RBIs. Milwaukee bet on his talent before he played a game with an eight-year contract, and that has paid off in spades so far.

If Chourio misses any significant time, the pressure will be on the Brewers' front office. They will need to replace his bat in the lineup and already need an infielder to help with some offensive deficiencies. Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez fits the role perfectly, but will cost a lot in terms of prospects. Could the Chourio injury be the catalyst for a big move?

The Brewers were leading 2-1 when Chourio smoked the lead-off triple. Blake Perkins pinch-ran for him, scoring the first run of the inning on a William Contreras double. Milwaukee scored three runs in the inning to break open a 5-1 lead. If they can hold off the Cubs, they will take the series and a two-game division lead. Can Milwaukee steal this division if Chourio is out?

