Friday brought some fun to American Family Field for the Milwaukee Brewers. After the team's 5-1 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Brewers hosted an alumni home run derby. Former Milwaukee players Ryan Braun and Carlos Gomez led each team, as many Brew Crew alumni such as Prince Fielder, Corey Hart and Nyjer Morgan took part. During the derby, Morgan hit a long fly ball that drilled one of the team's security guards in the head. Baseball focused X (formerly Twitter) account Jomboy Media posted the moment on Saturday afternoon.

Nyjer Morgan drilled a security guard in the head during the Brewers alumni home run derby pic.twitter.com/EtRcq42xxE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 26, 2025

It was certainly a fun moment for Brewers fans, as the loss to visiting Miami didn't end up affecting their spot in the standings. Morgan and Gomez's team won, as Keon Broxton helped seal the victory. Ahead of Saturday's second game against the Marlins, the Brew Crew still hold a one game lead in the NL Central. With the MLB trade deadline upcoming, will the head of baseball operations Matt Arnold and his team make some moves to help bolster their first-place squad?

Brewers look to maintain NL Central lead as MLB trade deadline looms

As a so-called mid-market team, there's only so much that Arnold can do. Usually, Milwaukee doesn't spend too much money and keeps their moves at the deadline relatively balanced. However, it feels like the Chicago Cubs, who are just a game behind the Brewers in second place, might be busy at the deadline. Especially with how close both teams currently are in the standings. By the end of the weekend, the Cubs could be back in first place of the NL Central.

If that happens, then it comes down to Arnold and the Milwaukee brass to making moves that would help their current roster. There certainly areas in which they could improve. Will the Brewers pursue a path to improvement that should help their postseason odds? If not, it could be another long offseason in Wisconsin.