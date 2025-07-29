The Milwaukee Brewers have surged to the top of the National League Central as the MLB trade deadline approaches. They got off to a slow start, but they are one of the hottest teams in the league at the right time. The deadline should feature a big addition in Milwaukee, even after they picked up Danny Jansen. The Brewers should trade either Nestor Cortes or Freddy Peralta to improve their infield.

The Brewers have an incredible surplus of pitching, and many contenders are in desperate need of a pitcher. They can use that to their advantage and snag a valuable infielder with team control. With Brandon Woodruff back from injury and Jacob Misiorowski lighting up the big leagues, they can afford to lose a starter.

Cortes has only made two starts for the Brewers, suffering an elbow injury early in the season. He has made his rehab starts and should be returning to the majors soon. Cortes has been a serviceable starter for many years and could be a valuable playoff swingman for a contender. His last playoff pitch turned into Freddie Freeman's Game 1 Grand Slam. His 3.88 ERA in 137 regular-season appearances should hold more weight.

Peralta should only be traded by the Brewers if they can get an elite infielder. He has an $8 million club option for 2026 that makes him extremely valuable. With Joey Ortiz struggling at shortstop, using the surplus at this trade deadline to fill that hole long-term would be smart.

If one of these two pitchers is traded, the Brewers would still have enough pitching. Woodruff, Misiorowski, Jose Quintana, Quinn Priester, Tobias Myers, and either Peralta or Cortes leave them plenty of pitching. Contenders should be calling Milwaukee, even though they are not traditional sellers, to get a great trade deadline return.

The Brewers and Mets would be great trade partners

After a crazy Wild Card series last year, the Brewers and Mets are set up to make the playoffs again. The Amazins have gotten solid pitching this year, but they could use another starter before the postseason. Meanwhile, they are dealing with a surplus of young infielders who will struggle to get a ton of run down the stretch.

That is a perfect fit for the Brewers in a trade conversation. But Caleb Durbin has been awesome at third base, and Brice Turang has been one of their best players at second base. That takes away Brett Baty as an option, and could limit Mark Vientos' fit in Milwaukee unless they are looking for a Rhys Hoskins replacement at first. Luisangel Acuña could fill the need at shortstop and could cost Cortes and a prospect.

The Orioles and Brewers would also be great trade partners, as Baltimore is highly unlikely to make the playoffs. Ramon Urias can play shortstop, second, and third, but is far less valuable than Peralta. With a need for pitching, Baltimore should not target the pending free agent Cortes. Peralta would be a good starting point for Jordan Westburg, but he is unlikley to be traded.

There will come a point where the Brewers will just need to get an infielder. Isiah Kiner-Falefa could come over from the Pirates without Cortes or Peralta going the other way. He is a veteran who can slide into any position on the diamond and has been hitting this year. The Pirates should be sellers and target younger prospects over MLB-ready pitchers.

The Brewers do not need to give up a pitcher to get their next shortstop. But trading either Freddy Peralta or Nestor Cortes at the trade deadline could bring in a higher-quality player to fill their need.