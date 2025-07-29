Following their 8-4 win over the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers' lead in the NL Central returned to one game. The team battled back after a tough first inning in which they went down 3-0 to the Cubs. Rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski got knocked around in the initial frame, as Chicago tagged him for three runs on three hits, plus an error and a walk. Despite these struggles, he held the Cubs scoreless over the next three innings, leaving after 80 pitches in four innings. Brewers stalwart Christian Yelich talked about why this start was his favorite of Misiorowski's so far. His take was posted by team beat reporter Adam McCalvy on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tonight was Christian Yelich's favorite Jacob Misiorowski start. Here's why,” posted McCalvy on Monday evening.

Yelich spoke about the rookie's ability to overcome adversity when “it's hitting the fan on him.” It was clear that the veteran superstar was impressed by Misiorowski's fortitude, and it's a quality that the rookie will need to rely on time and time again if he wants to be a successful big leaguer. As the Brew Crew head into Game 2 of this pivotal divisional series versus Chicago, can they build their NL Central lead?

Brewers looking to solidify hold on NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) hits a double to drive in a run in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field.
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Yelich himself is having a solid season. The left fielder is hitting .258 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI and has already played in more games this season (100) than last season's total of 73. As long as Yelich remains in the lineup, the Brewers have a good chance at making another postseason run. The veteran has long been the franchise's star since his arrival before the 2018 season. Now, as he completes his age-32 season, he could help Misiorowski take his place in time.

The 23-year-old (also known as “the Miz”, much like the WWE superstar) was named an NL All-Star after just a handful of starts. Although some players didn't care of that decision, there's no denying the star power that Misiorowski already possesses. After last night's start, it's easier to see just how bright of a star he can be. As Milwaukee continues its postseason push, don't be surprised to see “the Miz” play a role right alongside Yelich.

