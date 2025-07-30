As the trade deadline draws near, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to explore additions that could boost their postseason push — and the latest name on their radar is Orioles first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

O’Hearn, a first-time All-Star in 2025, is one of the top lefty bats available on the market following Josh Naylor’s move from Arizona to Seattle. While O’Hearn’s production has dipped since June — batting just .215 with a .331 slugging percentage over the past two months — his value remains clear. Against right-handed pitching, he’s posted a strong .283/.348/.463 line since the start of 2023, and his plate discipline and underlying metrics still make him an appealing target for a contender.

For the Brewers, the fit makes sense. With Jake Bauers sidelined due to a shoulder injury and Rhys Hoskins still working his way back, Milwaukee has leaned heavily on Andrew Vaughn at first base. Vaughn has impressed since arriving from the White Sox, but adding a lefty option like O’Hearn could give the Brewers more balance and matchup flexibility.

The Brewers are in a good spot at the trade deadline, but will they make a splash?

O’Hearn is on an affordable $8 million deal and set to hit free agency this winter, so the cost — both in dollars and trade capital — should be manageable. The Orioles are unlikely to issue a qualifying offer, making a trade inevitable as they transition to giving prospect Coby Mayo more playing time down the stretch.

Still, don’t expect the Brewers to make any wild swings. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported this week that Milwaukee “won’t do much” unless the right deal presents itself. That echoes the franchise’s methodical approach to roster-building — one centered on value, control, and long-term flexibility.

They’ve already made one under-the-radar addition, acquiring veteran catcher Danny Jansen from Toronto. And while names like Eugenio Suárez have been floated in recent weeks, it’s become increasingly clear Milwaukee won’t overpay, especially for rentals. Arizona’s lofty asking price for Suárez has reportedly cooled interest across the league, and the Brewers — always disciplined at the deadline — appear to be moving on from that pursuit.

Instead, Milwaukee may find creative ways to upgrade. The Marlins’ Anthony Bender, a controllable right-handed reliever with a 1.83 ERA, has been mentioned as a possible bullpen target. And with a healthy rotation finally in place, the Brewers could even look to flip one of their own expiring arms — such as José Quintana — to a pitching-needy team like Houston.

Whether it’s O’Hearn, a low-cost reliever, or both, Milwaukee’s approach remains steady. They may not grab headlines, but the Brewers are positioned to make precise, meaningful moves that fortify their roster for October without compromising their future. In a chaotic trade season, Milwaukee’s patience and poise might just be their biggest strengths.