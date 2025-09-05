The Milwaukee Brewers are placing right-handed relief pitcher Nick Mears on the 15-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

“The Brewers have placed RHP Nick Mears on the 15-day IL with back tightness, joining Trevor Megill, Shelby Miller and Grant Anderson as key Milwaukee relievers on the shelf. RHP Carlos Rodriguez recalled from Triple-A Nashville for tonight's series opener in Pittsburgh,” McCalvy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned in the post, the Brewers' bullpen is dealing with injury trouble. Milwaukee has the best record in MLB at 86-55, but the injury concerns are far from ideal. Still, the Brewers feature enough pitching depth to continue winning games. Nevertheless, Mears' injury absence will not help matters.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a respectable 3.42 ERA across 59 appearances out of Milwaukee's bullpen. He has also struck out 43 hitters in his 52.2 innings of work.

2025 represents Mears' first full season in Milwaukee. He began the 2024 campaign with the Colorado Rockies before ending up in Milwaukee with the Brewers. Despite playing in a smaller market, the Brewers excel at finding and developing pitchers.

Overcoming injuries is never an easy thing to do, but Milwaukee will need to accomplish the feat if they want to find postseason success. The Brewers have played at a high level all season long, and it would be a shame if injuries prevented them from making a deep playoff run.

Milwaukee currently holds a 5.5 game lead over the 80-60 Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Barring a collapse, the Brewers should be able to take care of business in the division.

On Friday, the Brewers will play the Pirates in Pittsburgh to begin a three-game series on the road. Friday night's first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.