The Milwaukee Brewers have enjoyed a strong 2025 season. Milwaukee's 86-54 record leads the entire National League, and the Brewers also hold a six-game advantage over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. However, relief pitcher Shelby Miller — who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks — recently provided a concerning injury update, via ESPN.

“I'm definitely probably going to miss next year,” the 34-year-old said of the possibility of undergoing Tommy John surgery. “Be ready for 2027, see how my arm feels, see where I'm at in my life and go from there.”

Miller is dealing with an elbow injury and could end up undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. The Brewers' veteran would obviously prefer to find a way around surgery, but it may emerge as the best/only option.

Pitchers in their mid-30s have difficult decisions to make when it comes to such circumstances. Miller is seemingly open to the idea of returning after the potential surgery.

Article Continues Below

In 37 games with Arizona before the trade, Miller pitched to an impressive 1.98 ERA. He became an intriguing trade candidate as a result. Milwaukee acquired Miller to strengthen its pitching staff, however, Miller has recorded a 5.59 ERA across 11 outings out of the Brewers' bullpen.

The right-handed hurler will enter free agency following the '25 campaign. It will be a long road to return if Miller does end up having the surgery. Miller will certainly have a big decision to make, but he is not ruling out a return in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Brewers will attempt to make a deep postseason run despite Miller's injury absence.